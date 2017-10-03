Man of match Woods wins it for Hartlepool United: Match ratings

POOLS 1 BARROW 0: MATCH RATINGS

Scott Loach: Had little to do for a longtime, bar a strong stop from Gomis early in the second half, and then pulled off two brilliant late save. 7

Carl Magnay: Got forward nicely and was pick of the defenders. 7

Louis Laing: Settled in well after a nervy start and made a tremendous late block on Jordan White 7

Scott Harrison: Had his hands full against a big centre-forward on his return to the side but grew as game wnt on. 6

Nicky Deverdics: Brought a good save out of the keeper in the first half and set up the last-ditch winner. 7

Nicky Featherstone: Pulled the strings nicely in the midfield, not to mention heading one off his own line. 7

Lewis Hawkins: Worked hard and did a couple of pieces of good work in his own box. 6

Michael Woods: Great to see the midfielder pushing on and while his shooting did not match his ambition, there was mothing wrong with his header which gave Pools victory. 8

Ryan Donaldson: Unable to build on his first goal at the weekend and was forced off injured at the half-hour mark. 6

Devante Rodney: Good early work to get Ryan Donaldson into the box but struggled to make any impact thereafter. 5

Jonathan Franks: Looked the most likely to engineer something and came close to an injury-time winner. 6

SUBS

Rhys Oates (for Donaldson 30): Came on down right and gave his customary shift, almost getting on the end of a second-half Woods cross. 6

Jack Munns (for Rodney 66): Lively sub appearance. 6

Unused Subs: Adams, Thorne, Simpson.

Goal: Woods 90+7

Booked: Rodney 58

Barrow: Dixon, Barthram, Dunne, Thompson, Diagne, Jones, Harvey, Hughes, Gomis, White., Harrison

Subs: Moore, Bauress, Panayiotou, Bignot, Makoma

Referee: Joe Hull (Stockport)