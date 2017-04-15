Manager refuses to condemn Carlisle’s time-wasting tactics

Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones refused to condemn Carlisle United for their time-wasting tactics in the 1-1 draw at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

The approach taken by the Cumbrians angered the home fans in a bumper 5,000 Good Friday crowd.

It’s tactics, it’s game-management – they stopped our flow at certain times DAVE JONES

A number of Carlisle players went down with injuries, following the side taking a seventh-minute lead through Jabo Ibehre.

Only three minutes were added in the first half, despite two lengthy stoppages, a goal celebration and a substitution.

One incident, in particular, had players, management and fans raging.

Away defender Michael Raynes went down in the home box clutching his head following a Carlisle corner which ended with Pools having a dangerous-looking counter-attack which was stopped by referee Carl Boyeson’s whistle with Lewis Alessandra on the ball.

From the resulting drop ball, the Cumbrians kicked it dead for a Pools goal-kick.

After the break, seven minutes were added to the second period, the majority coming from the stoppage for Luke Joyce, who went down hurt.

Mr Boyeson urged the midfielder to go off for treatment, but he stayed put and, to rub salt in the wounds, he was sprinting like Usain Bolt seconds later.

“It’s tactics, it’s game-management,” shrugged Jones. “They stopped our flow at certain times.

“We are attacking, we have a four v three situation and the referee brings it back for someone who isn’t out cold in the box.

“He’s moving, but claiming it’s a head injury but I didn’t see one.

“It’s hard though for a referee.

“You shout and bawl at them, but sometimes you just have to get on with it – you are not going to change their minds.

“As I said to the referee coming off he could have dealt with certain situations better.

“That one in the second half, he kept saying to the lad ‘go off, go off, go off’.

“But he got so fed up he allows the physio to come on and we ended up with seven minutes added on.”

Jones felt Mr Boyeson “did not have the best of games” but felt the decisions evened themselves out over the 100 minutes.

“We were climbing all over them sometimes and their defenders were all over our forwards,” said the manager.

“Sometimes you feel it always goes against you, but I think it was the same for both teams.

“I cringed a couple of times when we got away with things around our box.”