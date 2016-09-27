Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Josh Laurent is better says Hartlepool boss

Craig Hignett has revealed Hartlepool United’s dressing room are comparing Josh Laurent to £89million man Paul Pogba.

But the gaffer has gone one further by suggesting his Pools youngster is in even better form than the world record breaking Manchester United and France midfielder.

“The lads are starting to liken him to Paul Pogba,” said Hignett of the 21-year-old former QPR trainee.

“Although I would say he is probably in better form than Pogba.”

While Hignett and the

Pools players’ comments may be tongue in cheek, it is fair to say that Laurent has been one of the club’s form men in recent weeks.

An all-action display against Mansfield has since been followed up with an energetic show down on the south coast against league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The only thing missing from Laurent’s game, so far, is a goal.

Hignett continued: “He was excellent.

“He has come back from pre-season a different player.

“He has deserved his run in the side and I think he has been outstanding.

“Josh is getting better and better every game.

“He has so much energy and so much ability.”

Laurent was just one cog in a well-oiled Pools machine on Saturday in Devon.

The visitors outplayed their well-fancied hosts from minute one, and barring a mad 10 minutes at the end of proceedings would have come back up the road with all three points, and done so deservingly.

While that performance may have as a shock to many, it was absolutely no surprise to Hignett.

“No it was no surprise - I know I have got good players,” he said.

“Since the Stevenage game the players have really put their minds to what they are doing. There is a lot of thought in their play.

“You could see that. The players were disciplined. When we lost the ball they got back into shape quickly.

“We have got energy and we have got good players, we have got quick players. When all of that comes together we play like that.

“We had to be on our game because they are a good side on a great run. And we were on our game and were the better team.”

Reflecting back on the clash, Hignett feels there were plenty of positives to take from the weekend’s action, but admits he can’t shake the sense of disappointment.

He said: “The disappointing thing for me was that we didn’t score more in the little spell we had.

“We got into some great positions in the second half when we were breaking out.

“We would sit in and sit in then break out and we looked dangerous.

“We really should have added to what we had. We should have won the game.

“We have defended really well and should have seen the game out but for 15 minutes that I have never ever seen on a football field.”

After running the League Two pacesetters all the way, Hignett says hosting fellow high-flyers Luton Town holds no fears for his players.

He reiterates, as he has done time and time again in recent weeks, that his players can beat anyone on their day.

“I am confident that when my players are up for it they can beat anyone,” he said.

“I never settle for a point.

“With the run that they have been on they are a good side. They are confident and are on a roll.

“In this league anyone can beat anyone, though.”