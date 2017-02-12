Mansfield Town 4 Hartlepool United 0: Match ratings, poor stuff from Pools

MATCH RATINGS

POOLS

Adam Bartlett: Didn't have much chance with the opening two goals, but the last two both went in from a long way out. 5

Liam Donnelly: Not easy patrolling a very muddy right side in first half and came off after getting clattered by Rose. 5

Matthew Bates: Was caught dozing for second goal when the ball needed launching. Had one good clearance late on. 5

Scott Harrison: Outdone in build-up to first goal but battled hard otherwise. Had a free shot right on half-time. 5

Sean Kavanagh: Got forward a little in the first half, but quality of ball not there. 5

Nicky Featherstone: Tried desperately to get his team going forward but fighting a lone battle. 6

Brad Walker: Tried to be positive but game tended to pass him by somewhat. 5

Andrew Nelson: No lack of endeavour but, unlike the previous Saturday, things did not go for him on this occasion. 5

Padraig Amond: Had the only chance of the game for the away side when he seized on a home mistake but his lob was off-target. Constantly looked for the ball before injury forced him off. 5

Nathan Thomas: Was good to see him back on the field but is still feeling his way back. Started on the right and was clattered, then switched left but constantly checked on his runs instedof getting at the defenders. 5

Louis Rooney: found himself isolated and did not get the chance to attack like on his debut. 5

Subs

Kenton Richardson (for Donnelly 46): If there was one silver lining to the dark away cloud it was the debut of the 17-year-old whop did not put a foot wrong. 6

Lewis Alessandra (for Amond 58): A neat turn and play as well as winning a free-kick early on his arrival promised something but he soon slipped into the general malaise. 5

Rhys Oates (for Thomas 75) Tried hard but unable to make an impression. 5

Unused subs: Joe Fyer, Michael Woods, Lewis Hawkins, Connor Smith

Mansfield: Kean, White, Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Potter (MacDonald 66), Coulthirst (Arquin 79), Rose (Green 70)

Unused Subs: Shearer, Hamilton, Baxendale, McGuire

Goals: Whiteman 19, 76; Rose 26; MacDonald 71

Booked: Rose 43

Referee: Andrew Madley. One of the best performers on the field. 8

Att: 4,309 (away 331)