Mansfield Town 4 Hartlepool United 0: Match report, Pools lose at promotion chasers

Dave Jones suffered his second successive away defeat as Hartlepool United boss as his side lost heavily at promotion-chasing Mansfield.

First-half goals by in-form Ben Whiteman and Danny Rose put the Stags on their way at Field Mill with sub Alex MacDonald and Whiteman completing the rout after the break.

Pools had a glorious 14th-minute chance when a home defensive mistake let in Padraig Amond but the leading scorer put his lob towards an open goal over the top from the edge of the box.

Mansfield took a 19th minute lead through WHITEMAN after good work by Shaq Coulthirst down the right.

Pools could not clear their lines and the on-loan Sheffield United midfielder tucked it away for his third goal in three games.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later and it was a goal to forget for Matthew Bates.

The defender was caught in possession on the edge of his area and ROSE moved effortlessly into the box and slotted the ball past Adam Bartlett.

Half-time: Mansfield 2 Pools 0

Pools brought on youngster Kenton Richardson for the start of trhe second half for the injured Liam Donnell after the full-back was clattered late in the half by Rose.

Jones made his second change before the hour, withdrawing Amond for Lewis Alessandra.

But Pools could make no impression on the yellows.

And if it wasn't game over before, it was 19 minutes from time as MACDONALD scored a beauty.

The sub had barely been on when he beat a couple of men near half way and drove forward, letting fly from 25 yards with his shot ending in Bartlett's bottom right corner

And MacDonald went from scorer to supplier five minutes later, sending over a super cross which WHITEMAN headed past Bartlett.

Nine minutes from time, Bartlett saved well from Whiteman's thunderbolt as the youngster went for his hat-trick with Bates making the clearing header.

Full-time:

Mansfield 4

Pools 0

Mansfield: Kean, White, Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Potter (MacDonald 66), Coulthirst (Arquin 79), Rose (Green 70)

Unused Subs: Shearer, Hamilton, Baxendale, McGuire

Goals: Whiteman 19, 76; Rose 26; MacDonald 71

Booked: Rose 43

Pools: Bartlett, Donnelly (Richardson 46), Bates, Harrison, Kavanagh, Featherstone, Walker, Nelson, Amond (Alessandra 58), Thomas (Oates 75), Rooney.

Unused Subs: Fryer, Woods, Hawkins, Smith

Referee: Andrew Madley (W Yorks)

Att: 4309 (away 331)