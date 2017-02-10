Mansfield Town-Hartlepool United: Can Pools build on good form?

Dave Jones is looking to see MORE improvement from Hartlepool United when they visit Mansfield Town

Pools will have their work cut out against the Stags, who are eighth in the League Two standings and have the joint meanest home defence in the division.

But following the poor display at Newport two Saturdays ago, Jones last week saw plenty to encourage him for the match at Field Mill.

Having been undone by set-pieces at Rodney Parade, Pools looked strong against an imposing Yeovil side – while playing good football themselves going forward.

“We probably learned from the week before at Newport,” said Jones.

“For 75% of the Yeovil game we were hungry and came out the traps really quickly. Having watched the dvd I think I timed four and a half minutes of sustained pressure from the first whistle all in their half.

“We know we can do things we just have to maintain it.

“After Yeovil scored, things went awry somewhere, management of the game is important.

“Can we get better? I think we can get better at everything, but what I’ve seen of the players we’ll keep pushing.”

Jones admits Mansfield, managed by another vastly-experienced figure in Steve Evans who has come from the Championship, will be hard top overcome.

“It will be tough,” he said.

“Mansfield are flying on the back of some good results, they are on the edge of theplay-offs. They will see home advantage as important to them but we have to go and spoil the party.

“Steve has gone in and done what he’s done, I have full respect for anyone who’s done that.”

Jones was bold in his selection last week, picking both loan forwards Louis Rooney and Andrew Nelson for instant starts.

“You could not be disappointed with those two debuts,” said Jones. “The lads played really well, it was a great ball for the goal from Andrew and all Roo was missing was a goal, but it was not for the want of trying, he was unlucky.”