Mansfield Town-Hartlepool United: Nathan Thomas faces former club

Dave Jones recalled Nathan Thomas for Hartlepool United for today's match at high-flying Mansfield Town.

The 22-year-old, who left the Stags for the Northern Gas & Power Stadium in the January 2016 transfer window, replaced Lewis Alewssandra.

It was the only change made by Jones, who has a full spread of a win, draw and defeat in his three matches since coming to Pools.

Michael woods returned to the squad and was named on the bench.

The Stags have been a team transformed by Steve Evans, the former Leeds United boss lifting the team from 18th up to eighth, just two points outside the play-offs.

Evans made one change with Alfie Potter coming in for his home debut with CJ Hamilton stepping down to the bench.

Mansfield: Kean, White, Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Potter, Coulthirst, Rose

Subs: Shearer, Hamilton, Green, Baxendale, Arquin, MacDonald, McGuire

Pools: Bartlett, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Kavanagh, Featherstone, Walker, Nelson, Amond, Thomas, Rooney.

Subs: Fryer, Richardson, Woods, Alessandra, Hawkins, Smith, Oates.

Referee: Andrew Madley (W Yorks)