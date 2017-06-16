March For Men: Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison hails Jeff Stelling and walkers

Craig Harrison has clocked up some distances in his three weeks at Hartlepool United.

Give or a take a mile or 10 either way, Harrison has covered the best part of 2,000 miles in his journeys to strengthen the Pools squad.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Harrison with Jeff Stelling at Victoria Park. Picture by FRANK REID

He’s had five successes – bringing in Scott Loach, Luke George, Jack Munns, Ryan Donaldson and Jake Cassidy.

But the most rewarding 30 miles of his brief, but hectic, time at Pools were spent on his feet rather than behind the wheel.

The 39-year-old joined charity hero Jeff Stelling on the penultimate day of his 2017 March For Men.

‘Sir’ Jeff is raising more money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK by walking from St James’s Park in Exeter to St James’s Park in Newcastle.

Harrison and a bunch of like-minded folk trekked with Stelling from Darlington to Victoria Park, calling in at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium en route.

And the new Pools boss was full of admiration for the Sky Sports presenter who looks as fit as a fiddle at the age of 62-years-young.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” he said.

“I got to speak to the guys on the walk who have been personally affected.

“It’s such a shame what these people and their families have had to go through because of this disease.

“Us walkers might have a few stiff limbs and blisters, but that’s nothing compared to what these brave guys have gone through.

“To finish here and get the reception we got from Hartlepool people and Pools fans was unbelievable.

“I’ve only been at the club a few weeks and this was a very special moment to come up the home straight behind Jeff and finish at the Vic.”

It is Stelling’s second walk in aid of Prostate Cancer UK – last year he walked from the Vic to Wembley.

“I didn’t know the stats until yesterday, that more than one man every day will die with prostate cancer, it’s really scary,” he said.

“To raise awareness about it is as important as raising money.

“What Jeff and the people from Prostate Cancer UK are doing is incredible.”

Harrison was pleased to call in his old stamping ground when March For Men stopped at the Riverside.

The defender spent four years with Boro, including helping Bryan Robson’s side to promotion to the top flight.

“It was really nice to be back at the Riverside, my old work place,” smiled the former The New Saints boss.

“It was great to see a few friendly faces at Boro and then to get the reception we got from people in Hartlepool and at the Vic was very special.”

Harrison was greeted by many Pools fans at the ground who wished him well in his bid to lift the club out of the doldrums.

“I’m going to do the very best I can for this club and try to get us back into the Football League as soon as possible.

To donate to Jeff’s charity walk go to: www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/prostatecancer/jeffsmarchformen.