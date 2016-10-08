Match ratings: Hartlepool United 1 Crawley Town 1

Hartlepool United yet again missed out on the chance to record a home with at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

But how did the Pools players rate?

Hartlepool United (4-3-3)

Adam Bartlett - Could do absolutely nothing about the penalty. Made a few decent stops... 6

Jordan Richards - Struggled a bit with the pace of Crawley Town's widemen. Did improve as the game wore on, though... 5

Toto Nsiala - An excellent performance from the DR Congo international. Won absolutely everything... 8

Scott Harrison - A very shaky opening 45 but one outstanding point-saving tackle to deny Collins in added time... 6

Jake Carroll - An assured return to the side undermined by some poor defending for the Crawley leveller... 6

Nicky Deverdics - Injury cut his afternoon short. Was playing well to that point, too... 6

Josh Laurent - Another quieter game. Did begin to influence things in the second half... 6

Lewis Hawkins - As influential a game as any he has had of late. Enjoyed plenty of ball against a lively Crawley midfield 7

Lewis Alessandra - Got the goal his performances in the last few weeks have deserved. A threat throughout on the break 7

Padraig Amond - Nowhere near as involved as he was at Grimsby was last week. The Irishman struggled for any ball 5

Nathan Thomas - The boy is a class act. Ran down a few blind alleys but still won the penalty with an excellent piece of skill. He did miss it, though 7

Substitutes

Green (for Deverdics 30) 5

Paynter (for Green 83) 6

Heardman (for Amond 90) N/A

Subs not used: Dudzinski, Martin, Pollock, Orrell.

Booked: Carroll 74, Harrison 75

Sent off: none

Goal(s): Alessandra 12

Crawley Town: Morris 5, Young 6, Connolly 6, Boldewijn 7, Smith 7, Banton (Bawling 58, 6) 5, Blackman (Arthur 58, 6) 4, Clifford 7, Collins 7, McNerney 7, Djalo 8.

Subs not used: Mersin, Davey, Tajbakakhsh, Pappoe.

Booked: Blackman 55

Sent off: none

Goal(s): Collins 76