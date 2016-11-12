Match ratings: How did Hartlepool players rate in Cheltenham win?

Hartlepool United sealed their first win since April at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium this afternoon.

An own goal from visiting skipper Aaron Downes on the stroke of half-time put Pools ahead, before Matthew Bates rose highest to nod home Craig Hignett's men's winner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

But how did the players rate in the win?

Hartlepool United

Trevor Carson - Suffered an unfortunate injury in the first-half. Pools will hope it's not too bad... 6

Liam Donnelly - Also limped off in the closing stages of the came, but was composed at full-back... 7

Toto Nsiala - A few sloppy errors in the first-half, but got better as game wore on... 6

Matthew Bates - Has looked outstanding since he came back into the side. A goal topped another class show... 8

Jake Carroll - Was a real threat down the left. Got forward more than ever before... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Calm and assured in the middle... 6

Josh Laurent - Probably not his best day, after getting his new deal, but still got forward well... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Is growing into a classy player in the middle. One of the real stand out players of the last few months... 8

Lewis Alessandra - His performance deserved a goal. Sadly, it looks like being taken off him... 8

Padraig Amond - The hardest working player on the park. Never stops running. Chases everything... 7

Nicky Deverdics - Adds a bit of craft drifting in off the left... 6

Subs

Adam Bartlett (for Carson 36) 6

Michael Woods (for Deverdics 82) N/A

Scott Harrison (for Donnelly 90) N/A

Subs not used: Subs: Billy Paynter, Rhys Oates, Jordan Richards, Jake Orrell.

Goal(s): Downes OG 45, Bates 79

Cheltenham Town: Russell Griffiths, Aaron Downes, Daniel Parslow, Harry Pell, Billy Waters (Dan Holman 80, 6) 6, Danny Wright, Jack Munns (Dan Holman 57, 6) 6, Jordan Cranston, James Dayton, Daniel O'Shaughnessy.

Subs not used: Calum Kitscha, Jack Barthram, Amari Morgan-Smith, Koby Arthur, Jordan Lymn, Danny Whitehead.

Yellow: Cranston, Downes