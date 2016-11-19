Match ratings: How did Hartlepool rate in Doncaster defeat?

An injury time strike robbed Hartlepool United of a deserved draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.
But how did their players rate in the loss?
Pools' starting XI
Trevor Carson - Solid and dependable, as we have come to expect. Made one or two smart, close-range saves... 7
Jordan Richards - A more than decent return to the side. Filled in brilliantly for the absent Liam Donnelly... 7
Toto Nsiala - One or two decisive, potentially goal-saving challenges... 8
Matthew Bates - A bit of a shaky one for the experienced defender. Let one or two passes go astray... 6
Jake Carroll - Defended really well under considerable pressure down Pools' left, but switched off for the winner... 6
Nicky Featherstone - Found it difficult to dictate play or gain much control as Donny dominated the centre of the park... 6
Lewis Hawkins - Struggled to have much of an impact. A little careless in possession on occasions... 6
Josh Laurent - One or two bursts from midfield. Did his defensive work well, too... 7
Lewis Alessandra - Saw very, very little of the ball all game.... 6
Padraig Amond - Worked his socks off. Never stopped. Performance deserved a goal... 8
Nicky Deverdics - We saw a lot more of Deverdics in a defensive sense than on the attack... 6
Substitutions
Michael Woods (Lewis Hawkins, 64) - Brought a bit more solidity when he came on... 6
Billy Paynter (Lewis Alessandra, 82) N/A
Rob Jones (Nicky Deverdics, 88) N/A
Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, Scott Harrison, Rhys Oates, Jake Orrell.
Goal(s): Amond 40
Yellow: Nsiala.
Red: none
Doncaster Rovers XI: Marko Marosi (Ross Etheridge 23, 5) 6, Craig Alcock 8, Mathieu Baudry 6, Andy Butler 6, Niall Mason 6, Jordan Houghton 7, Matty Blair 6, Tommy Rowe 7, James Coppinger 8 (Paul Keegan 90, N/A) 6, Liam Mandeville 7, John Marquis 8.
Subs not used: Joe Wright, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom, Cedric Evina, Tyler Garratt.
Goal(s): Marquis 24, Mandeville 90
Yellow: Marquis.
Red: none
Attendance: 5,009 (661 Pools fans)