Match ratings: How did Hartlepool rate in Doncaster defeat?

An injury time strike robbed Hartlepool United of a deserved draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But how did their players rate in the loss?

Pools' starting XI

Trevor Carson - Solid and dependable, as we have come to expect. Made one or two smart, close-range saves... 7

Jordan Richards - A more than decent return to the side. Filled in brilliantly for the absent Liam Donnelly... 7

Toto Nsiala - One or two decisive, potentially goal-saving challenges... 8

Matthew Bates - A bit of a shaky one for the experienced defender. Let one or two passes go astray... 6

Jake Carroll - Defended really well under considerable pressure down Pools' left, but switched off for the winner... 6

Nicky Featherstone - Found it difficult to dictate play or gain much control as Donny dominated the centre of the park... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Struggled to have much of an impact. A little careless in possession on occasions... 6

Josh Laurent - One or two bursts from midfield. Did his defensive work well, too... 7

Lewis Alessandra - Saw very, very little of the ball all game.... 6

Padraig Amond - Worked his socks off. Never stopped. Performance deserved a goal... 8

Nicky Deverdics - We saw a lot more of Deverdics in a defensive sense than on the attack... 6

Substitutions

Michael Woods (Lewis Hawkins, 64) - Brought a bit more solidity when he came on... 6

Billy Paynter (Lewis Alessandra, 82) N/A

Rob Jones (Nicky Deverdics, 88) N/A

Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, Scott Harrison, Rhys Oates, Jake Orrell.

Goal(s): Amond 40

Yellow: Nsiala.

Red: none

Doncaster Rovers XI: Marko Marosi (Ross Etheridge 23, 5) 6, Craig Alcock 8, Mathieu Baudry 6, Andy Butler 6, Niall Mason 6, Jordan Houghton 7, Matty Blair 6, Tommy Rowe 7, James Coppinger 8 (Paul Keegan 90, N/A) 6, Liam Mandeville 7, John Marquis 8.

Subs not used: Joe Wright, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom, Cedric Evina, Tyler Garratt.

Goal(s): Marquis 24, Mandeville 90

Yellow: Marquis.

Red: none

Attendance: 5,009 (661 Pools fans)