MATCH RATINGS: How did Hartlepool's players rate in Grimsby loss?

Pools slipped to yet another home loss as an Adi Yussuf strike saw them beaten 1-0 by Grimsby Town.

But how did the players rate in the frustrating loss at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium?

Pools XI

Adam Bartlett - Spilled one early on but grew into it... 6

Scott Harrison - May well have been guilty of switching off for the goal but that aside he continued his fine form, with and without the ball... 7

Matthew Bates - Caught out of position on a couple of occasions, mistake almost led to a goal late on also... 5

Liam Donnelly - Spent more of his time in the visiting half, despite playing a back three. Excellent on the ball... 7

Jordan Richards - Not quite as eye-catching as the Accrington performance but solid all the same... 6

Michael Woods - In this team he is asked to be Pools creative force. Unable to do that, really. Heavily involved, though... 7

Nicky Featherstone - When the ball goes through him in middle, it's all just a bit slow... 5

Lewis Hawkins - Not one of his better days, although he never stops wanting the ball... 5

Sean Kavanagh - An excellent debut. Looks to have an excellent left foot... 7

Billy Paynter - Some decent hold up play but very little else to show for his 70 mins... 6

Padraig Amond - Worked hard, as we have come to expect, but just the one sniff of goal in the 90... 6

Subs

Lewis Alessandra (for Paynter 70) 6

Rhys Oates (for Richards 80) 6

Subs not used: Ben Dudzinksi, Jake Carroll, Brad Walker, Nicky Deverdics, Josh Laurent.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Grimsby Town XI: Dean Henderson 8, Ben Davies 7, Denny Andrew 6, Shaun Pearson 7, Craig Disley 7, Omar Bogle 6, Zak Mills 6, Andrew Boyce 6, Danny Collins 7, Brandon Comley 6, Adi Yussuf (Dominic Vose, 78, 6) 7.

Subs not used: James McKeown, Kayden Jackson, Josh Venney, Tom Bolarinwa, Scott Vernon, Dan Jones.

Yellow: Comley

Red: None

Goal(s): Yussuf 35

Referee: Darren Drysdale - Missed two clear penalties. Full of posturing and showing off. Keen to be the centre of attention - 0

Att: 4,388