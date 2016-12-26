Search

Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate against Blackpool?

Hartlepool United were edged out on home turf yet again, this time by visitors Blackpool.

But how did the Pools players rate in the 1-0 loss at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium?

Here we take a look...

Pools XI (4-3-3)

Trevor Carson - One fantastic stop to deny Vassell. Could do little about the goal... 8

Liam Donnelly - Solid enough show in going forward and at the back... 6

Matthew Bates - Won virtually everything that came his way.... 7

Scott Harrison - Another decent defensive show from last week's man of the match... 7

Jake Carroll - Coped with the wide threat adequately, despite some recent criticism... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Much more involved this week, than last. Makes things tick... 7

Josh Laurent - A couple of excellent bursts forward, but still too hesitant in front of goal... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Industrious 90 minutes in the middle... 7

Lewis Alessandra - Awful, awful penalty. Why was he even taking it? Only he will know... 6

Rhys Oates - Pools man of the match. Some dangerous breaks off the right hand side... 7

Billy Paynter - Poor for Blackpool's goal. Not quite as big an impact as last week... 6

Subs

Padraig Amond (for Paynter 78) 6

Michael Woods (for Laurent 81) 6

Nicky Deverdics (for Alessandra 87) N/A

Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, Brad Walker, Toto Nsiala, Jordan Richards.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Blackpool XI: Sam Slocombe 7, Kelvin Mellor 6, Andy Taylor 6, Jim McAlister 7, Clark Robertson 6, Kyle Vassell 7, Brad Potts 6, Mark Cullen 7, Tom Aldred 5, Bright Osayi-Samuel (Danny Philliskirk 79, 6) 6, Danny Pugh 7.

Subs not used: Will Aimson, Eddie Nolan, Jamille Matt, Dean Lyness, Jack Payne, Armand Gnanduillet.

Yellow: McAlister

Red: None

Goal(s): Cullen 63

Att: 3,767