Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate against Morecambe?

Despite being three goals to the good, Hartlepool United made hard work of seeing off Morecambe at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

But no matter how they did it, Pools secured three vital points which saw them pull away from the League Two dropzone.

But how did their players rate at the Vic on the night?

Pools XI

Trevor Carson - Looked confident coming for everything. A real calming influence in the Pools backline on this form... 7

Liam Donnelly - The position, on the right of a back three, suits him down to the ground... 8

Toto Nsiala - A shaky return for the DR Congo international... 6

Scott Harrison - Looking every bit the player who excelled two years ago... 7

Lewis Hawkins - Put a fantastic shift in as a makeshift right wing-back... 7

Nicky Deverdics - Full of craft and endeavor... 6

Michael Woods - An excellent return to the side. What a ball for Featherstone's third... 8

Nicky Featherstone - Took his goal brilliantly. Showed fantastic composure... 7

Jake Carroll - Played almost as a winger. Required to do very little defending on the night... 7

Padraig Amond - A goal worthy of winning any game in any division. Class... 8

Billy Paynter - Formed a promising partnership with Amond... 7

Substitutes

Lewis Alessandra (for Paynter 60) 6

Oates (for Deverdics 72) 6

Laurent (for Woods 82) N/A

Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, Brad Walker, Jordan Richards, Jake Orrell.

Yellow: Woods, Nsiala.

Red: None

Goal(s): Amond 10, Paynter PEN 14, Featherstone 24

Morecambe: Barry Roches 5, Aaron McGowan 6, Ryan Edwards 6, Dean Winnard 5, Peter Murphy 6, Kevin Ellison 5, Luke Conlan (Paul Mullin 31, 6) 5, Andrew Fleming 7, Rhys Turner (Aaron Wildig 73, 6) 6, James Jennings (Lee Molyneux 66, 6) 6, Michael Rose 5.

Subs not used: Daniel Nizic, Liam Wakefield, Alex Whitmore, Ntumba Massanka.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Fleming 52, Mullins 90

Referee: Seb Stockbridge - Solid enough show from the man in the middle. Reluctant to flash cards... 7.

Attendance: 2,996