Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate at Portsmouth?

Hartlepool secured a battling draw at Portsmouth this afternoon, to answer their harshest of critics.

But how did the players rate in the 0-0 draw at Fratton Park? Here we take a look...

Pools starting XI

Trevor Carson - Unlucky not to be named Pools man-of-the-match. Three class stops... 8

Liam Donnelly - A difficult opening 45, but didn't miss a thing in the second... 7

Scott Harrison - Best player on the park. Plain and simple... 9

Matthew Bates - Solid, experienced, a class act... 7

Jake Carroll - A poor opening 45. Much, much better as the game went on... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Saw plenty of ball early on, then drifted out of it. Influence grew in the closing stages... 7

Rhys Oates - Gave Pools some pace on the wing. System suited him down to the ground... 7

Lewis Hawkins - Put the hard yards in... 8

Josh Laurent - Put some decent tackles in. Ran his socks off... 7

Lewis Alessandra - Worked hard down the left hand side... 7

Billy Paynter - Asked to do a thankless task up top, but showed every bit of his experience... 8

Subs

Nicky Deverdics (Oates 71) ...7

Toto Nsiala (for Alessandra 90) ...N/A

Padraig Amond (for Paynter 90) ...N/A

Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, Ben Pollock, Brad Walker, Michael Woods.

Yellow: Featherstone, Donnelly, Bates

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Portsmouth XI: David Forde 6, Enda Stevens 7, Danny Rose (Hunt 90, N/A) 7, Matt Clarke 8, Christian Burgess 8, Carl Baker 7, Michael Doyle 7, Michael Smith 7, Gary Roberts (Chaplin 67, 7) 6, Kyle Bennett (Naismith 67, 7) 6, Gareth Evans 6.

Subs: Liam O'Brien, Tom Davies, Milan Lalkovic, Amine Linganzi.

Yellow: Baker, Doyle

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Referee: Graham Horwood

Att: 17,081