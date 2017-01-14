Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Crawley loss?

Hartlepool United were again beaten by a single goal at Crawley this afternoon - James Collins' strike proving the difference between the sides.

But how did Pools' players rate in the loss at the Checkatrade Stadium?

Pools XI (3-5-2)

Adam Bartlett - One or two dodgy moments early on. Kicking let him down but could do nothing about the goal... 6

Liam Donnelly - In the main was solid but let striker get free on one or two occasions... 6

Scott Harrison - One poor error let Collins in during second-half, otherwise solid... 6

Matthew Bates - Will rightfully be asking questions of the goal. Pools nowhere near organised enough... 5

Jordan Richards - Offered a real outlet on the right-hand side... 6

Michael Woods - Slowed the attacks down but always wanted the ball... 5

Josh Laurent - An excellent first-half but faded later on... 6

Nicky Featherstone - Another player who was heavily involved but did not move the ball anywhere near quick enough... 6

Sean Kavanagh - Didn't see all too much of the ball out left but dangerous when he did. Unlucky with one well disguised shot in the first-half... 6

Lewis Alessandra - Played in a central role but had little impact... 5

Padraig Amond - Worked very hard but with very little reward... 6

Subs

Billy Paynter (for Amond 61) 6

Rhys Oates (for Richards 81) N/A

Brad Walker (for Woods 86) N/A

Subs not used: Ben Dudzinski, Nicky Deverdics, Lewis Hawkins, James Martin.

Yellow: Kavanagh, Walker

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Crawley XI: Glenn Morris 6, Lewis Young 7, Josh Payne 6, Mark Connelly 6, Enzio Boldewijn (Bobson Bawling 77, 6) 7, Jimmy Smith 7, Josh Yorwerth 7, Billy Clifford (Conor Henderson 83, N/A) 7, James Collins 7, Joe McNerney 6, Dean Cox (Roberts 69, 6) 6.

Subs not used: Yusuf Mersin, Andre Blackman, Kaby Djalo, Sanchez Watt.

Yellow: Collins, Connolly, Young

Red: None

Goal(s): Collins 63

Referee: Darren Handley - Barely missed a thing, although Padraig Amond may not agree....7

Attendance: 4,266