Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Crawley loss?

Hartlepool United were again beaten by a single goal at Crawley this afternoon - James Collins' strike proving the difference between the sides.
But how did Pools' players rate in the loss at the Checkatrade Stadium?
Pools XI (3-5-2)
Adam Bartlett - One or two dodgy moments early on. Kicking let him down but could do nothing about the goal... 6
Liam Donnelly - In the main was solid but let striker get free on one or two occasions... 6
Scott Harrison - One poor error let Collins in during second-half, otherwise solid... 6
Matthew Bates - Will rightfully be asking questions of the goal. Pools nowhere near organised enough... 5
Jordan Richards - Offered a real outlet on the right-hand side... 6
Michael Woods - Slowed the attacks down but always wanted the ball... 5
Josh Laurent - An excellent first-half but faded later on... 6
Nicky Featherstone - Another player who was heavily involved but did not move the ball anywhere near quick enough... 6
Sean Kavanagh - Didn't see all too much of the ball out left but dangerous when he did. Unlucky with one well disguised shot in the first-half... 6
Lewis Alessandra - Played in a central role but had little impact... 5
Padraig Amond - Worked very hard but with very little reward... 6
Subs
Billy Paynter (for Amond 61) 6
Rhys Oates (for Richards 81) N/A
Brad Walker (for Woods 86) N/A
Subs not used: Ben Dudzinski, Nicky Deverdics, Lewis Hawkins, James Martin.
Yellow: Kavanagh, Walker
Red: None
Goal(s): None
Crawley XI: Glenn Morris 6, Lewis Young 7, Josh Payne 6, Mark Connelly 6, Enzio Boldewijn (Bobson Bawling 77, 6) 7, Jimmy Smith 7, Josh Yorwerth 7, Billy Clifford (Conor Henderson 83, N/A) 7, James Collins 7, Joe McNerney 6, Dean Cox (Roberts 69, 6) 6.
Subs not used: Yusuf Mersin, Andre Blackman, Kaby Djalo, Sanchez Watt.
Yellow: Collins, Connolly, Young
Red: None
Goal(s): Collins 63
Referee: Darren Handley - Barely missed a thing, although Padraig Amond may not agree....7
Attendance: 4,266