Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Leyton Orient win?

Hartlepool United produced the goods on their travels yet again, coming from behind to claim all three points at Leyton Orient.

But how did their players rate at the Matchroom Stadium? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI (4-3-3)

Scott Loach - A top class operator on and off the park. Quality shines through week-in, week-out... 8

Carl Magnay - Skipper was given a tough time, like much of the back four in opening 45, but solid showing overall... 6

Michael Ledger - A learning curve for the youngster... 6

Keith Watson - Injury is without doubt a concern moving forward. Doesn't sound too good... 6

Nicky Deverdics - What a ball for the second goal. A key contribution... 7

Nicky Featherstone - The anchor that holds it all together... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Familiarity is key in the Pools midfield balance. Dovetails perfectly with Woods & Featherstone... 7

Michael Woods - The midfielder was at his absolute best. Did not give Orient a minute's piece... 7

Ryan Donaldson - Soldiered on after taking a knock. A solid show. Hit the post, too... 7

Rhys Oates - Never stopped running. His efforts on the day deserved the goal he scored... 7

Jonathan Franks - Just can't stop scoring. Another quality finish from the forward... 8

Subs

Devante Rodney (for Oates 70) - Added an outlet when Pools needed it most... 7

Louis Laing (for Watson 90) ... N/A

Subs not used: Liam Donnelly, Conor Newton, Jack Munns.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Franks 45, Oates 46

Orient XI (4-4-2): Charlie Grainger, Jake Caprice, Joe Widdowson, Alex Lawless, Jamie Sendles-White, Jobi McAnuff, Macauley Bonne, David Mooney (Sam Dalby 65), Josh Koroma (Romauld Boco 85), Craig Clay (Henry Ochieng 78), Dan Happe.

Subs not used: Sam Sergeant, Michael Clark.

Yellow: Mooney 29, Caprice 87

Red: None

Goal(s): McAnuff 19

Referee: Carl Brook - A quiet 90. Did little wrong... 7

Att: 3,867 (207 Pools fans)