Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Stevenage victory?

Hartlepool United cruised to a 2-0 home win over Stevenage at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium this afternoon.

But which players gave new Pools boss Dave Jones, who watched on from the stands, food for thought?

Here are our ratings from the Northern Gas & Power Stadium...

WATCH: Want to see writer Liam Kennedy's post-match views? Click the link to go to our Facebook page.

Pools XI

Adam Bartlett - Very little to do but when called upon did his job well... 7

Liam Donnelly - Played on the right of a four and did so admirably... 7

Matthew Bates - Showed every bit of his experience in the centre of defence... 7

Scott Harrison - Barely put a foot wrong. Looks a real defensive asset for Jones moving forward... 8

Sean Kavanagh - This lad just oozes class. A wand of a left peg on him, too... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Took his goal brilliantly. Is proving he has a cool head in the area... 8

Michael Woods - Full of movement. Complemented Featherstone well... 7

Brad Walker - What a return to action. Netted and showed class. Looked back to his very best... 9

Lewis Hawkins - Played slightly out of position in an advanced role but worked hard... 6

Rhys Oates - An outstanding performance. Created the second. A handful throughout, even though he missed a penalty... 9

Lewis Alessandra - A quiet afternoon up top... 6

Subs

Padraig Amond (for Oates 73) ....6

Josh Laurent (for Walker 81) ...N/A

Nathan Thomas (for Alessandra 85) N/A

Subs not used: Ryan Catterick, James Martin, Kenton Richardson, Devante Rodney.

Yellow: Oates

Red: None

Goal(s): Featherstone 41, Walker 45

Stevenage XI: Jamie Jones 7, Fraser Franks 6, Luke Wilkinson 6, Steve Schumacher 6, Tom Pett 5, Ben Kennedy (Ryan Loft 80, N/A) 5, Dale Gorman (Tonge 71, 6) 6, Charlie Lee 6, Henry Cowans (Josh McQuoid 62, 6) 6, Matt Godden 6, Ronnie Henry 6.

Subs not used: Jobi McAnuff, Rowan Liburd, Chris Day, Ryan Johnson.

Yellow: Pett, Lee

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Referee: David Webb - The ref didn't have a lot to do. Got penalty calls right... 7

Att: 3,383