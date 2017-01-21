Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Stevenage victory?

Hartlepool United cruised to a 2-0 home win over Stevenage at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium this afternoon.
But which players gave new Pools boss Dave Jones, who watched on from the stands, food for thought?
Here are our ratings from the Northern Gas & Power Stadium...
Pools XI
Adam Bartlett - Very little to do but when called upon did his job well... 7
Liam Donnelly - Played on the right of a four and did so admirably... 7
Matthew Bates - Showed every bit of his experience in the centre of defence... 7
Scott Harrison - Barely put a foot wrong. Looks a real defensive asset for Jones moving forward... 8
Sean Kavanagh - This lad just oozes class. A wand of a left peg on him, too... 7
Nicky Featherstone - Took his goal brilliantly. Is proving he has a cool head in the area... 8
Michael Woods - Full of movement. Complemented Featherstone well... 7
Brad Walker - What a return to action. Netted and showed class. Looked back to his very best... 9
Lewis Hawkins - Played slightly out of position in an advanced role but worked hard... 6
Rhys Oates - An outstanding performance. Created the second. A handful throughout, even though he missed a penalty... 9
Lewis Alessandra - A quiet afternoon up top... 6
Subs
Padraig Amond (for Oates 73) ....6
Josh Laurent (for Walker 81) ...N/A
Nathan Thomas (for Alessandra 85) N/A
Subs not used: Ryan Catterick, James Martin, Kenton Richardson, Devante Rodney.
Yellow: Oates
Red: None
Goal(s): Featherstone 41, Walker 45
Stevenage XI: Jamie Jones 7, Fraser Franks 6, Luke Wilkinson 6, Steve Schumacher 6, Tom Pett 5, Ben Kennedy (Ryan Loft 80, N/A) 5, Dale Gorman (Tonge 71, 6) 6, Charlie Lee 6, Henry Cowans (Josh McQuoid 62, 6) 6, Matt Godden 6, Ronnie Henry 6.
Subs not used: Jobi McAnuff, Rowan Liburd, Chris Day, Ryan Johnson.
Yellow: Pett, Lee
Red: None
Goal(s): None
Referee: David Webb - The ref didn't have a lot to do. Got penalty calls right... 7
Att: 3,383