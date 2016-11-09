Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate v Rochdale?

Hartlepool United completed an unwanted hat-trick of Checkatrade Trophy defeats in losing to Rochdale this evening.

But just how did their players rate in the clash? Here we take a look.

Hartlepool United XI

Adam Bartlett - Could do little about the goals. Did well otherwise. Dealt with a number of crosses with confidence... 6

Jordan Richards - Takes some stick from the Pools fans week-in, week-out, but never put a foot wrong this evening... 6

Matthew Bates - More valuable minutes under his belt... 6

Scott Harrison -Taking Oates out of the equation he was probably Pools man of the match... 7

James Martin - Injury forced him off in the second period but an assured show to that point... 6

Liam Donnelly - A couple of long range efforts but wasn't quite his day... 6

Michael Woods - Looks a class act in the midfield. Very busy without the ball and comfortable when it comes his way. A real asset... 6

Brad Walker - Started well but quickly faded. Maybe didn't quite take his opportunity as Hignett would have hoped. Far from a disaster, though...5

Jake Orrell - A player who has been knocking on the door for a little while. Had a bit of a quiet one drifting in off the right... 5

Billy Paynter - A little bit of a disappointing one for the skipper. Had hoped a goal might have got Hignett thinking ahead of the weekend. Never really looked like coming... 5

Nicky Deverdics - Took a bit of time to get into this one, but got better and better. His fitness is coming... 6

Subs

Harly Wise (on for Bates 46) - Looks to be a decent talker and also not a bad defender with the ball at his feet... 6

Ben Pollock (on for Martin 74) - Took one nasty knock and came back on looking like Terry Butcher. Did little wrong... 6

Rhys Oates (on for Deverdics 64) - Did more in 20 minutes than the rest in 90. Not my words, the gaffer's... 7

Subs not used: Ben Dudzinski, Lewis Hawkins, Josh Laurent, Kenton Richardson.