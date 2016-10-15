Match ratings: How did Pools' players rate against Carlisle?

Getting beat 3-2 against a team with 10-men can't have meant many Hartlepool United players rated highly, can it?

Well, you'd be surprised.

Pools' starting XI

Trevor Carson - Yet another outstanding save in the second period. Could do little about the goals... 8

Jordan Richards - Caught out for the opener. Was decent, though... 6

Scott Harrison - Never really looked 100% comfortable. At times looked a touch away from a defensive disaster... 5

Toto Nsiala - Performed as we have come to expect now. Won most things that came his way, but let himself down with Raynes winner... 6

Jake Carroll - Offered a real threat down the left going forward. Gave Alessandra some able support... 7

Liam Donnelly - Looked every bit at home in the centre of midfield as he does anywhere across the back... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Almost opened his account for the season early on. Gave energy and drive in midfield... 6

Josh Laurent - For 45 minutes of this one he was absolutely untouchable. Tired as game went on, though... 7

Lewis Alessandra - Keeps getting better and better. Seems to have taken the mantle from Thomas in recent weeks... 8

Padraig Amond - Yet again he finds himself on the scoresheet after a quiet game. That's the sign of a good goalscorer... 7

Nathan Thomas - Kept going, never gave up but things just didn't quiet work for him... 6

Subs

Paynter (for Richards 58) 6

Woods (for Carroll 83) 5

Not used: Bartlett, Martin, Orrell, Deverdics, Heardman.

Booked: Harrison

Sent off: none

Goal(s): Alessandra 65, Amond 75

CUFC: Gillespie 7, T Miller 6, Raynes 6, Gillesphey 7, Grainger 5, Kennedy 7, Jones 7, Joyce 6, Adams (Asamoah 70, 6 (Brisley 83, 6)) 6, S Miller 7, Ibehre (Wyke 58, 6) 7.

Not used: Ellis, Devitt, Lambe, Crocombe.

Booked: Miller

Sent off: Miller

Goal(s): Ibehre 22, Grainger 68, Raynes 79