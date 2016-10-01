Match ratings: How Pools' players fared in dominant Grimsby win

Hartlepool United romped to a 3-0 win at Grimsby. But who were their stand out men?
Here are our ratings from this afternoon's Blundell Park victory, which came courtesy of a Padraig Amond double (26 & 35) and a Nathan Thomas chip (60),
Hartlepool United Starting XI (4-3-3)
Trevor Carson - Absolutely outstanding double stop in the second half was a game-changer - 9.
Jordan Richards - Solid defensively and an ever-willing runner in an attacking sense - 7.
Toto Nsiala - Probably his best performance in blue and white. Put his body on the line for the cause - 8.
Liam Donnelly - His goal saving block on the line prior to Carson's double save sequence proved crucial - 8.
Jake Carroll - Caught by the pace of Grimsby's wide players on one or two occasions early but redeemed himself later on - 7.
Josh Laurent - Probably one of his quieter games. But still should have scored with one first-half chip - 7.
Nicky Deverdics - Industrious performance. Filled in perfectly for the absent Nicky Featherstone. Pools lost nothing in the middle despite their skipper's absence - 7.
Lewis Hawkins - Another who put his heart and soul into this performance. Barely put a foot wrong all day - 7.
Lewis Alessandra - His show deserved a goal. And it almost came late on but for an excellent stop from James McKeown - 8.
Padraig Amond - With Carson the striker was the stand out man for Pools. Tireless running, as ever, but this time rewarded with two clinical finishes - 9.
Nathan Thomas Barely involved for much of the game one moment of absolute magic stole the show. Class - 8.
Subs
Fewster (Thomas 75) 6
Harrison (Deverdics 81) 6
Paynter (Amond 81) 6
Subs not used: Bartlett, Martin, Green, Heardman.
Booked: Carroll
Sent off: none
Grimsby Town: McKeown 5, Davies 5, Andrew 6, Pearson 6, Chambers 5 (Bolarinwa 4, 6), Bogle 6, Vose 5 (Berrett 75, 6), Summerfield 6, Collins 6, Comley 6, Tuton 5 (Vernon 75, 6).
Subs not used: Gowling, Mills, Jackson, Henderson.
Booked: none
Sent off: none