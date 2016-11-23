Match-winner Lewis Allesandra reveals why he wasn’t happy with himself

Match-winner Lewis Alessandra says Hartlepool United must find their clinical edge, despite his goal putting the finishing touches on yet another home victory.

Craig Hignett’s men endured a few nervy moments, after Nicky Deverdics put them a goal to the good in the second half, before Alessandra popped up with a second two minutes into added time.

Harsh critic Alessandra believes his side were guilty of being wasteful in the final third as Pools went in search of their third home win out of four.

And he admits that he was the worst culprit.

The forward said: “I will tell you the criticism of not shooting in front of goal in good positions should be aimed at me.

“I tried to find players in a better position at times when I should have had a shot.

“I have taken the criticism on board and will learn from it.”

On getting his fourth of the season, his second in two home games, the forward, said: “It’s always good to hit the back of the net.

“It felt good to score after Dev had set us up for the win with a fantastic finish.

“It was nicely worked.

“We knew against 10 men we had to work them side to side. We kept it for a quite a few passes then Podge put it in the from the right and it was nice to see it hit the back of the net.”

Reflecting on the performance itself, Alessandra admits he was less than impressed overall, but that matters little with the three points on the board.

“I don’t even think we played well on the night,” he said.

“But I would much rather play like that and win that lose or draw like we have been doing in recent weeks when we have played well.

“We were comfortable then they had one chance to win it. It would have been devastating had they went and got something from the game, because we were in control.

“In the end a great save from Trev (Trevor Carson) kept us in it.”