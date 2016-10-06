Michael Woods close to Hartlepool United return, but Bradley Fewster out

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has been dealt a boost with the news that midfielder Michael Woods is nearing a first-team return.

But it's not all good news on the injury front at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium as wideman Bradley Fewster is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Hignett admits that he is hopeful Woods might be fit enough for some involvement in Saturday's clash with Crawley Town at the Vic.

Woods has not been seen in blue and white since the 6-1 hammering at Stevenage on September 3.

But from the club's training base at Maiden Castle Hignett confirmed Woods is in contention.

"Woodsy is going to train today," he said.

"He has had a couple of bad days but is back for us now which is a bonus.

"We will see how he copes with today and then assess it."

While the news that Woods could return is positive, reports on Fewster are not so good.

The Middlesbrough loanee, who had to be substituted during the midweek loss to Sunderland, has been diagnosed by Pools' medical staff with a torn hamstring.

And Hignett reckons that will see the winger, who was edging closer to a starting spot, miss four weeks of action.

"Fewster is going to be out for four weeks, hopefully it won't be any longer," he said.

"He has got a nasty tear."

Meanwhile, Jake Carroll is expected to be fit having recovered from a slight knee problem while Lewis Hawkins has a back problem and is a doubt.

Rob Jones and Matthew Bates won't feature.