Michael Woods fitness boost lifts Hartlepool United boss – but it’s not good news for Boro loanee

Midfielder Michael Woods is nearing a Hartlepool United first-team return.

But wideman Bradley Fewster looks set to miss a month of action with a hamstring tear.

Manager Craig Hignett has revealed that Woods, who has been out of action since the hammering at Stevenage back on September 2, is edging ever closer to fitness.

Having trained fully yesterday, the gaffer is not even ruling out Woods being involved when Crawley Town come to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

He said: “Woodsy is training. He has had a couple of bad days but is back for us now, which is a bonus.

“We will see how he copes with training properly and then assess it.”

While the news that Woods could return is positive, reports on Fewster are not so good.

The Middlesbrough loanee, who had to be substituted during the midweek loss to Sunderland U23s, has been diagnosed by Pools’ medical staff with a torn hamstring.

Hignett reckons that will see the winger miss the next four weeks. “Fewster is going to be out for four weeks, hopefully it won’t be any longer,” he confirmed.

Meanwhile, full-back Jake Carroll is expected to be fit, having recovered from a slight knee problem, which saw him miss some sessions this week, while Lewis Hawkins has a back problem and is a doubt. Rob Jones and Matthew Bates won’t feature.