Michael Woods: Hartlepool United players must lift fans and vice-versa

Michael Woods says it is down to Hartlepool United’s players to lift the fans in the club’s battle to stay in the Football League..

The midfielder says the unstinting support of the Pools faithful – at home and away – has been a great boost to the squad.

The atmospheres created in matches like Plymouth Argyle and Exeter at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium. and away to Blackpool, have been second to none.

Woods told SportMail that the team effort, that unity between players and fans, has to be a two-way street, insisting the team have to lift the crowd every bit as much as the other way on.

“We’d always ask the fans for a great atmosphere,” said the 27-year-old, now in his third season at the Vic.

“They did that against Plymouth and we nearly got the result and we started the second half really well against Exeter and we had a fantastic win.

“It’s important we give them something to shout about and if we do, I know how they’ll get behind us.

“They have always been brilliant in my time here.”

Pools have a tough task on their hands this afternoon at the Vic, where Carlisle come to town.

The Cumbrians are hanging onto the last play-off spot in the table in seventh and, despite a poor run of form. start as favourites.

But Woods added: “There is no point going into a game with any fear otherwise there is no point turning up.”