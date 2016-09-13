Middlesbrough forward Bradley Fewster, Newcastle striker Tom Heardman will get Hartlepool chance

Craig Hignett is convinced loan pair Bradley Fewster and Tom Heardman will make their mark at Hartlepool United.

More than one eyebrow was raised when the Pools boss brought in the 20-year-old forwards on loan from Middlesbrough and Newcastle United.

Hignett was hardly short of forward options, having already got Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond, Billy Paynter, Rhys Oates and Nathan Thomas, not to mention the likes of Jake Orrell and Connor Smith, though Oates has, of course,gone out on loan to Gateshead.

Fewster and Heardman have been on the bench for the last two matches, the Boro talent having come on in the second half at Stevenage and Yeovil.

The pair will be involved again against Mansfield this Saturday and will get some more match-time this afternoon when Pools Reserves take on Bradford City at Billingham Town in the Central League (kick-off 2pm).

Fewster is a player Hignett knows well, having coached him at the Boro Academy, while he’s a fan of Heardman.

“Bradley and Tom have come in because they are a goal threat,” said Hignett.

“Tom hasn’t played much football, but got 60 minutes for the reserves last Tuesday. He scored, came off absolutely shattered, he’d put his lot in.

“Bradley? I’ve coached him since a kid and I know what he’s all about.

“They will get a chance, that’s why I’ve brought them to the club.

“They have a bit about them, they want to push on.

“Bradley did well at York last season and was champing at the bit to get in here, and when he gets in I’m sure he will stay in, he’s that type of lad.#

“They both have to be patient, but when their chance comes I’m sure they won’t let themselves down.”

Heardman, who has yet to be seen in a first-team jersey, stands 6ft 4in, but Hignett says he should not be pigeonholed as a target man.

“Tom is a big lad, but not only that, he’s athletic and can run about and is a real handful,” said the manager.

“I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen of him.

“I went to watch him play for Newcastle a couple of times and liked what I saw.

“He’s come back from an injury, which he is fine with now, he just needs games, needs training and playing with a first-team will benefit him massively.”

Hignett is certainly pleased with the deals done with Pools’ North-East neighbours, with Fewster and Heardman’s stay not running out until the turn of the year.

“We have options up front, that’s something in the summer I wanted to do,” he added.