Midfielder makes second string return

Midfielder Michael Woods is set to make his long-awaited return to action for Hartlepool United reserves.

Woods has been out of action for a month with an Achilles injury.

And despite hopes being high of a return to the first-team fold at the weekend, the Crawley Town game came around too soon.

Instead the 26-year-old will return to the field tomorrow when Pools' second string travel to Mansfield Town for their Central League clash (2pm kick-off).

Forward Rhys Oates has also been handed a start by Sam Collins, after his return from a loan spell at Gateshead.

Tralist Harly Wise has also been named in the XI for the trip to the Midlands.

Coach Collins, whose side have got off to a decent start this season, told the club's official website: "It’s just about carrying things on now.

"With my group it’s not necessarily about winning – as much you want to do that obviously – it’s about the development of the lads as players and individuals.

"The way they have come on this season is great and there are two or three of them who have played for the First Team or at least been on the bench.

"There are more coming through behind those lads too who are doing really well so at the moment it all feels really positive.

"What pleases me most is their attitude to everything I have asked them to do – they’re playing well as well as winning games and they’re getting their rewards."

Want Pools' news? Got Facebook? Why not visit our dedicated #HUFC page.