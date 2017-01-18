Midfielder Michael Woods says Hartlepool are too reliant on Amond

Hartlepool United have become too reliant on Padraig Amond, according to midfielder Michael Woods.

And unless players like himself, and the rest of the Pools midfield step up to the plate and chip in with a few goals, it is Woods’ view that Pools struggles will continue.

We have to figure out why other teams can scrape wins and we can’t.

In the absence of Nathan Thomas, Pools have become dependent on the goals of Amond, who has nine this season to date.

While 26-year-old Woods is impressed by the frontman’s tally, he thinks one or two of those playing behind should be netting to take the weight of the Irishman’s shoulders.

He said: “We are 100% too reliant on individuals.

“It was Nath at the start of the season then Podge has has his spell as well.

“Me, Nicky (Featherstone) and Josh (Laurent) have to contribute more. We have not done that this season.

“We have got to chip in. We have to do it week in week out. That’s what we are paid to do.

“We are not doing it on the pitch.

“Too many of the players in this squad are mollycoddled. We need to take responsibility for our actions.”

While Pools League Two predicament does not look all too clever at the moment Woods does not think all is lost this season.

Pools’ poor form cost Craig Hignett his job at the weekend, and he accepts that it might end up costing the club’s Football League status if they’re not careful.

Although, he is yet to see anything this season to worry the club in the fourth tier.

He thinks but for the finest of margins in games, Pools would be looking up rather than down.

“The gap between teams in this league is not massive,” he said.

“We have to figure out why other teams can scrape wins and we can’t.

“Are teams that much better than us? No, I think it is a fine line.

“Your Plymouths and Donnys are not that much better, but they have about 25 points more.

“One lapse is costing. It can’t go on forever, we need to get points.”

Meanwhile, new Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell insists he will not abandon his footballing principles as he attempts to steer the Spireites away from relegation trouble.

Caldwell, in his first managerial role, won the League One title last season with Wigan playing attractive, possession-based football but yesterday he joined a club battling at the other end of the division following just four wins in their last 19 league matches.

The 34-year-old former Celtic and Scotland defender feels Chesterfield, who are in the drop zone on goal difference, have the players to suit his preferred style of play but acknowledges that putting points on the board is his immediate priority.

“I don’t think I’ll change how I play,” said Caldwell, who was sacked by Wigan in October. “I believe in players, I give players the freedom to go and play. I have to give the players the belief and confidence to go and express themselves and I saw a lot on Saturday against Coventry that pleased me.”