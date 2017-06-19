more to come from me - jake

Jake Cassidy admits to enjoying the best days of his career with Hartlepool United saviour Ronnie Moore.

And the new Pools signing hopes he can repeat the trick with one of Ronnie’s successors - Craig Harrison.

Cassidy said he did not hesitate in moving to Victoria Park where Harrison is looking to lift the club out of the doldrums and back into the Football League.

The striker explained Moore brought the best out of him in League One at Tranmere, where he was on loan from Championship side Wolves.

“Ronnie’s a fantastic manager and I know he is still very well liked here by Hartlepool fans,” said the former Welsh U21 forward.

“He gave me the confidence to play - he put an arm around me when he needed to and gave me a rollicking when he needed to.

“I think Ronnie got the best out of me at that time.

“I really enjoyed my time with him and I hope I can do that here at Hartlepool.”

Of course, Cassidy’s finest hour came in the third tier of English football and now he is looking to get his career flying again in the National League.

The 24-year-old’s career suffered a painful interlude while he was with Oldham two seasons ago.

However, he regained both fitness and belief last term with Guiseley in the National League.

Cassidy scored eight times for the West Yorkshire outfit and he aims to better that with his old boss, Harrison, who gave him his first chance whe he was at Airbus UK in the Welsh Premier League.

He hopes his experience of the division will be vital to Pools and he said he “can’t wait” for a week today when pre-season training starts.

“It’s a difficult league and I don’t think it gets the respect it deserves,” said the 6ft 2in centre-forward in an interview with www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk.

“There are good teams and some really good players.

“But if we can implement our game which I know the gaffer is going to do, I think we’ll have a very good season.

“I can’t wait to get started, meeting the lads and getting down to business.

“I’ve played here before and It’s always been a really good pitch, the atmosphere is always great, the fans really do get behind the team

“When the Hartlepool fans are on song, it’s a really intimidating place for an away team to come and play.”