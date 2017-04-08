Morecambe 1 Hartlepool United 1: Match report, Shrimps level after Amond puts Poos ahead

Padraig Amond's 14th goal of the season was not enough to give Hartlepool United three points at Morecambe.

Pools looked on their way to a fourth successive victory at the Globe Arena where Amond scored against his former club in the 39th minute.

But Pools were off the pace in the second half with Paul Mullin levelling on the hour.

Dave Jones made one change to his Hartlepool United side at Morecambe.

His alteration came at right-back but it wasn't Carl Magnay getting his first start under Jones. Kenton Richardson came back into the side with Liam Donnelly switching to the left at the expense of Nicky Deverdics, who dropped down to the bench.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley brought in ex-Vic favourite Michael Duckworth, on loan from Fleetwood, at left-back as one of five changes

The Shrimps made a change in goal with Dani Nizic coming in for Barry Roche who was absent from the squad.

And the Australia U23 keeper was straight into the action, coming out smartly to foil Amond in the third minute.

Pools made a bright start with Featherstone shooting over bar in the ninth minute after a lovely ball from Thomas found Amond on the left..

When Thomas was fouled six yards outside the home area, it presented Walker with a good free-kick chance but his shot hit the wall, with Thomas's follow up from

the edge of box being saved by Nizic.

Pools stayed on top and won several corners, Harrison going wide with a volley from the edge of box, with Amond off target from close range from Woods's fourth

flag-kick from the left.

Oates then had two good sights of goal, heading wide from only a few yards from Thomas's 29th-minute corner and then shot tamely at Nizic after being set up by

Alessandra.

But Pools did get the goal and when it came it was superbly crafted and finished.

Woods and Alessandra teamed up outside box, Alessandra feeding AMOND who flicked ball past Nizik with outside of boot.

Pools had the first sight of goal in the second period after great work by Oates set him up, but the top scorer's shot was blocked.

But Morecambe had a spring in their steps, with a string of corners.

And it was no shock when they levelled in the 59th minute. Centre-half Ryan Edwards had a shot blocked but MULLIN was there to follow up and score.

Pools had a chance to go back in front but Alessandra was off-target from the edge of the box after good play by Oates and Woods.

Morecambe were almost in front in the 67th minute when Mullin played in Ellison, but Fryer saves well to his left.

The Shimps were using the long throw to good effect and they should have gone ahead from one only for Ellison to miss with the goal at his mercy in the 76th

minute.

Pools had another escape 10 minutes fom time when sub Aaron Wildig's goal-bound shot struck Harrison.

Five minutes from time, Amond hit the wall with a 23-yard free-kick with Harrison just going wide from long range.

Thomas had vociferous appeals for a penalty for handball rejected in stoppage time with the ame ending all square. A fair result.

FULL-TIME:

MORECAMBE 1

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 1

Morecambe: Nizik, Duckworth, Edwards, Whitmore, McGowan, Rose, Fleming, Turner (Wildig 66), Evans (Molyneux 66), Ellison, Mullin

Unused Subs: Maher, Wakefield, Winnard, Murphy Jordan

Goal: Mullin 59

Booked: Mullin 60

Pools: Fryer, Richardson, Harrison, Walker, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra (Riodney 81), Thomas, Amond, Oates.(Deverdics 90)

Unused Subs: Dudzinski, Magnay, Bates, Hawkins, Rooney

Goal: Amond 39

Referee: Andy Haines (Co Durham)

Att: 1,548 (away 436)