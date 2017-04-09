Morecambe 1 Hartlepool United 1: Player ratings and match stats

MATCH RATINGS

Joe Fryer: Made a good second-half save from Kevin Ellison, diving low to his left. Had decent game. 6

Kenton Richardson: Returned to team after three-game stint on bench and made a solid return. 6

Brad Walker: Strolled through first half but much busier in second period as Pools came under pressure and did well. 7

Scott Harrison: Aside from being beaten once by Paul Mullins had another strong display. Made good block from Wildig shot. 7

Liam Donnelly: Preferred to Nicky Deverdics at left-back and did OK, crossing needs to be better under no pressure. 6

Nicky Featherstone: The heartbeat for Pools in the first half and while not as impressive in the second period had a great sight of goal at the end which he passed up. 7

Michael Woods: Bright and breezy in the first half and played a key role in the goal for Amond. Less effective in second though not alone in that regard. 6

Nathan Thomas: Tried to make things happen and had moments of spark, here and there, but could not hit heights of Morecambe 2016. 6

Lewis Alessandra: See Michael Woods. Teed up Rhys Oates nicely in first half and went wide with a second-half shot. Was subbed 6

Rhys Oates: Loads of endeavour and made a couple of openings by sheer determination but squandered two great first-half chances with head and boot.

Padraig Amond: What a clever piece of finishing to beat keeper Dani Nizic with a shot on the outside of his right boot. Saw second-half chance deflected wide by the hosts. 7

SUBS

Devante Rodney (for Alessandra 81): Tried hard in a limited time. N/A

Nicky Deverdics (for Oates 90): Time-wasting exercise. Was unlucky to be left out of the side. N/A

Unused Subs: Dudzinski, Magnay, Bates, Hawkins, Rooney

Goal: Amond 39

Morecambe: Nizik, Duckworth, Edwards, Whitmore, McGowan, Rose, Fleming, Turner (Wildig 66), Evans (Molyneux 66), Ellison, Mullin

Unused Subs: Maher, Wakefield, Winnard, Murphy Jordan

Goal: Mullin 59

Booked: Mullin 60

Referee: Andy Haines (Co Durham). Upset the home fans/ bench with a lot of his decisions, but made two key verdicts which cost Pools. 5

Att: 1,548 (away 436)