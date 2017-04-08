Morecambe-Harlepool United: Dave Jones brings in Kenton Richardson

Dave Jones made one change to his Hartlepool United side at Morecambe.

His alteration came at right-back but it wasn't Carl Magnay getting his first start under Jones.

Kenton Richardson came back into the side with Liam Donnelly switching to the left at the expense of Nicky Deverdics, who dropped down to the bench.

On the subject of Pools and right-backs, Morecambe boss Jim Bentley brought in ex-Vic favourite Michael Duckworth, who is on loan from Fleetwood.

The Shrimps made a change in goal with Dani Nizic coming in for Barry Roche who was absent from the squad.

Morecambe: Nizik, Duckworth, Edwards, Whitmore, McGowan, Rose, Fleming, Turner, Evans, Ellison, Mullin

Subs: Maher, Wakefield, Winnard, Murphy, Molyneux, Wildig, Jordan

Pools: Fryer, Richardson, Harrison, Walker, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra, Thomas, Amond, Oates. Subs: Dudzinski, Magnay, Devredics, Bates, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney

Referee: Andy Haines (Co Durham)