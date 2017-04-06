Morecambe-Hartlepool United: Dave Jones expects hard game

Dave Jones says he is expecting nothing but a tough game when he takes Hartlepool United to Morecambe on Saturday.

The Pools boss spent a spell at the then non-league club as player-coach as his playing career was winding down.

Morecambe now are very much part of the Football League, but have found themselves sucked towards the foot of the table after seven defeats in a row.

Jones would love to to take advantage of their plight but is taking nothing for granted.

“Confidence may not be high there," said Jones.

"I’ve been at Morecambe as a coach – one of my first roles was as a player-coach there - and it’s always been a tough place to go.

"I expect a hard game. We go in with an attitude to earn the win.

“They won’t give it to us will they? They will want to stop the rot.

"We all want to stop a rot."

Jones is desperate for the win to take Pools closer to safety and said the players are "doing everything in their power to stay in the division".

He said: “They have worked really hard this week.

"They've had two really hard days, today they are stiff and tired and all that goes with it, which is expected because of the stage of the season we are at.

“We'll have our run throughs today and tomorrow and see who is fit and who is not."

Jones will "assess" the fitness of Carl Magnay, who has recovered ahead of schedule from ruptured knee ligaments, an injury which was expected to rule him out for the season.

"Mags will train and see if he’s right and feeling good," said Jones.

“He’s had reserve games, trained hard, has training sessions put on of benefit for him and if he’s fit then it’s another senior player to be involved."