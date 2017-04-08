Much-travelled boss makes return to Morecambe

Dave Jones today returns to one of the clubs who set him on his way in football management.

After Jones wound down his playing career, he spent a stint at Morecambe, where he takes Hartlepool United today for a crucial League Two match.

We were quite successful, they were part of my learning process to become a coach and manager DAVE JONES

The 60-year-old will be in the dug-out at the Globe Arena, cut his teeth at Christie Park

Jones has said thank you to the Shrimps for helping him on his way to a great career which involved success with Stockport County, Southampton, Wolves, Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday.

“I had good times there,” said Jones. “We were quite successful, they were part of my learning process to become a coach and manager.

“I started at Mossley, then Southport and Morecambe, I had three good years in non league.

“I was playing and coaching, it was good experience for me.”

Today he comes against ‘Mr Morecambe’, Jim Bentley, who has had over 600 games at the club as player and manager.

Jones says his fellow Scouser is not a man he knows well, but is full of admiration for him.

“I was there at Morecambe a long time ago, Jim wasn’t there when I was there,” he said.

“But I’ve met him before at a function, I think he was picking up an award.

“He’s done very well for that football club.”