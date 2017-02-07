Nathan Thomas set for Hartlepool United reserves run out

Hartlepool United winger Nathan Thomas is set to step up his return from injury by turning out for the reserves this afternoon.

Thomas is expected to start the club's Central League clash against former club Mansfield Town at Billingham, 2pm kick-off.

Having been out since October after a groin operation the former Sunderland trainee was thrown back into action in the January win over Stevenage.

But it was a case of too much, too soon for Thomas, who then missed the club's visit to Newport seven days later.

Thomas has since stepped up his recovery by getting 19 minutes under his belt off the bench in the weekend draw with Yeovil Town.

And again this afternoon he is likely to get at least 45 minutes as Sam Collins retakes second string duty with regular coach Ian McGuckin away on a training course.

Nathan Thomas' goal of the season contender at Grimsby Town.

Thomas is likely to be one of the only senior players in the Pools XI, with a number of trialists also expected to be named in the side at Bedford Terrace.

*Admission for Pools season ticket holders is free with adults priced at £5 and concessions £3.