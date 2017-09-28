National League title-winner Jack Munns back in contention for start at Hartlepool Unitred

Jack Munns is back knocking at Craig Harrison’s door.

The gifted attacker is in contention for a return to Hartlepool United’s starting XI for Saturday’s visit to Woking.

With Pools training 2-0 last weekend to Eastleigh, Harrison brought on Munn as a substitute for the final quarter of an hour.

The 23-year-old looked bright, going close with an effort from the edge of the area before scoring with a great low shot with his left foot in the last minute.

It proved a good comeback from the Eastender who had been stuck on the bench for the previous five matches.

“It was a good finish, without a doubt,” Harrison told SportMail.

“It’s been frustrating for him, but he’s been very professional and he’s worked hard at training.

“He’s put himself into the picture to get himself back into contention.

“Jack took his opportunity and scored a really good goal.”

Munns certainly has not done his chances any harm.

The summer signing from Cheltenham started the opening two games of the season before being relegated to the bench.

Restored to the side against AFC Fylde, he was soon out of favour again following that abject afternoon for Pools, though, to be fair, Munns was not alone in having an off-day.

Despite spending the subsequent 527 minutes on the bench, he showed no sign of ring-rust against the Spitfires.

He certainly offers something different for Pools and don’t discount the idea of him featuring at the Kingfield Stadium this Saturday.

Munns knows what it takes to get out of the National League, having been one of Cheltenham’s stars in their 2015-16 title-winning season.

If Harrison wants to freshen up his team, Munns could be a good bet.

It’s a tough away day for Pools, given the form the Surrey outfit have been in.

The Cardinals have won three of their last four matches – and four of their last five – to go sixth in the division.

Harrison believes the defeat to the Spitfires has been a blip – and certainly not a return to the way the side ‘performed’ in that horrendous day against Fylde.

“I would never question our character, desire or work-rate,” he said. “I know those lads as well as I know my own family!

“They were as disappointed as me.

“I think we were in control before they scored their two goals and we were in control after that as well.

“It’s great we’ve created so many chances. If we’d have scored 10 minutes before we did, I think we could have gone on to take a point or even win it.

“It’s just been disappointing the manner in which we were beaten at the start of the second half.”

Harrison will be expecting a positive reaction this Saturday.