National League winner Craig Munns hopes to do the same at Hartlepool United

Jack Munns hopes to bring his National League magic touch to Hartlepool United.

The Eastender was one of the star turns for Cheltenham Town when they won the division in 2016.

Munns was part of the first intake of signings by new boss Craig Harrison, who brought in four fresh faces at the end of last week.

It might be premature – and possibly unfair – to hail him as the new Nathan Thomas but there seems to be something about the 23-year-old.

He can play in any of the advanced areas and loves scoring goals – and making them.

“My best position is number 10 just off the centre forward,” he said. “ I like to bring as many goals and assists as I can.

“I’m a good set-piece player, quite energetic, hopefully quite exciting.

“I got eight goals [in the season Cheltenham won the league] and came second in the assist league to Nicky Deverdics! So I think we have a few assists here.”

Munns was released by the Robins last month, having made 25 appearances as the club consolidated their place in League Two.

The former Spurs and Charlton youngster though said he could not wait to come to Pools when he heard of Harrison’s interest.

“Straight away from talking to him I knew it was the place I wanted to come and play my football,” he said in an interview on www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk.

“He breeds positivity and that’s what you need as a player and I can’t wait to get started and play under him.

“After I was released by Cheltenham, you wait around and see what’s out there.

“As soon as I knew Hartlepool were interested I could not wait to get up here.”

Harrison has shown he is a shrewd operator with his work in the transfer market – all four of his acquisitions have National League expertise.

As detailed above, Munns has the knack in the attacking third, as does striker, Jake Cassidy, who spent last season at Guiseley.

Keeper Scott Loach had a stint at York City while midfielder, Luke George, has spent the last four seasons at Southport and Chester.

“My first real first-team football was with Cheltenham in the National League,” said Munns.

“We did well to get out of it but it’s a really tough league.

“But this is a bigger club, I think, and you look around the club it and it’s definitely a Football League club.

“There is a lot of positivity about the place and I think it will definitely be a successful season.”

Of course, there are other ‘big clubs’ and fine stadiums throughout the National League –there are 12 former EFL teams in the division – but Munns says there is a special feel to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

“I know the club have great ambition to get back into the league straight away,” he added.

“Looking around here and at the stadium, everything about the place, it is definitely a Football League club so I can’t wait to help Hartlepoool get back in.”