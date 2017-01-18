New Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones 'excited' by Pools job

New boss Dave Jones hopes he can transform Hartlepool United.

The 60-year-old was tonight appointed as successor to fellow Scouser, Craig Hignett, who as sacked in the aftermath of Pools' 1-0 defeat at Crawley on Saturday.

Jones has been away from the touchline since parting company with Sheffield Wednesday three years ago, but is relishing the task at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

The former Stockport County, Southampton, Cardiff, Wolves and Wednesday manager will officially take up the reins on Monday, with caretaker Sam Collins in charge of team affairs in Saturday's vital League Two date with Stevenage.

Jones faces the prospect of turning around the fortunes of a club down in 19th place in League Two, just four points above the relegation zone.

He intends to do that and "build" Pools up in the long-term as he said in an interview on the club's website.

"They [the owners] sold the project to me and I hope it's an exciting time, it's a club that wants to go places," Jones told Pools PlayerHD.

"Hopefully I can deliver that

"When you bring in a new manager they will always have their own ideas.

"All through my career I've built, I like building teams.

"The more successful the team is, the more successful the actual football club becomes, that's common sense, you don't need to be a genius to work that out.

"My priority is to make sure the club grows and it grows pretty quickly."

Jones has appointed former Wolves and Cardiff City midfielder Kevin Cooper as his assistant while Collins will continue as the club's development coach.