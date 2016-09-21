Newcastle loan man Heardman hopes second tier goals can bring Hartlepool bow

Loan forward Tom Heardman hopes his goals for Hartlepool United’s second tier can convince Craig Hignett to give him his Football League bow.

The Newcastle United loan man notched his second strike of the campaign for Pools’ reserves in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Rotherham United.

Pools' Brad Fewster in action against Rotherham yesterday

And he’s hoping his goal and performance might have caught the eye of the manager, who along with assistant Curtis Fleming, was in the stands at Billingham Town to watch on.

“I am always happy to be scoring goals,” said Heardman.

“It is always good to get gametime, too.

“In order to keep myself sharp I’m happy to play at this level and hopefully I can make the manager think by getting goals.”

The second string opened the scoring on the hour mark when Newcastle United loanee Tom Heardman netted his second goal of the campaign - rising highest in the area to nod home a Orrell centre.

But Sam Collins’ side were pegged back just five minutes later when lively striker Kuda Muskwe’s header beat Ryan Catterick at his near post.

Brad Walker had then had the chance to win it for Pools late on from the spot.

Fabian Bailey brought down winger Orell, who put in a man of the match performance, in the area.

But despite stepping up confidently and striking down the middle with power, the impressive Lewis Price in the Millers goal got a strong hand to it to beat away.

And with time almost up Connor Smith set away Josh Hawkes down the right and the substitute’s low drive was tucked in by Orrell at the nearpost.

Heardman, who played just over an hour, said he was delighted with the result and his own performance.

Pitting his wits against experienced former Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic defender Richard Wood, who captained the Millers, was a challenge, he said.

But one he thinks can only aid his development.

“I always want to play against players of the best standard and it was a test for me,” he said.

“I think I gave a good account of myself against some experienced, quality players.

“I came here to play games.

“It’s as simple as that.

“When the gaffer said I would be playing in this game I was more than happy to do that.

“For me at this stage it is about learning the game.”

He added: “My job is to score goals.

“That is all I think about, no matter who I play for and whoever I am playing against.”