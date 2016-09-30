Newcastle United loanee Tom Heardman desperate for Pools first-team chance

Young forward Tom Heardman says he is ready to be unleashed at Hartlepool United.

The Newcastle United loanee made his first-team debut this week, getting the nod ahead of club captain Billy Paynter to replace Padraig Amond for the final six minutes of the 1-1 draw with Luton Town.

I am ready when needed.

And, should Craig Hignett see fit, Heardman, who is expected to start on the bench, says he’s champing at the bit to get more gametime at Pools.

“I am ready when needed if the gaffer wants me to play,” said the striker.

“When I came here the aim was to play as many games as possible.

“It is up to the gaffer whether he plays me or not. I have no complaints because we have a very talented squad.

“I am ready when needed.”

The 21-year-old is now at a stage in his development where he has to play games.

Prolific for the Magpies youth sides, as well as netting twice already for Pools’ Reserves this season, Heardman admits he’s desperate to get scoring goals in senior football.

“My ultimate goal is to become a first team player,” he said.

“Even if I’m not having a particularly good game I’m always thinking about goals.

“Scoring goals that in the Football League is the big challenge for me. Hopefully I can take what I have learned in reserve and U/23 games and apply that at first team level.”