Newport boss looking for win that will send Hartlepool down

Newport County boss Mike Flynn believes his players will seal their survival on Saturday - condemning Pools to the drop.

The Exiles looked dead and butied a few weeks back but an extraordinary run has lifter them up to third bottom and with their fate in their own hands.

The Welsh side have won six and drawn one of their 11 games under caretaker boss Flynn, who is from the town.

Newport host Notts County at Rodney Parade on Saturday, two points clear of Pools.

A win against Notts County will seal survival, while a draw or even a defeat could see them staying up, if Pools fail to beat Doncaster.

Flynn told BBC Radio Wales: “There is a massive pressure. If we lose and Hartlepool win we’re down, we’re out of the Football League.

“If we win, it’s going to be the biggest party in Newport for a long time.

“I’m not going to pull any punches, and I’m not going to dress anything up, it is the biggest game (in the club’s recent history) for so many reasons.

“It means so much to the club, so much to the amazing fans, and so much to me.

“It’s going to be horrendous, it’s going to be nerve-racking, but I really think the boys are going to deliver because they’ve been brilliant and I can’t ask for much more.

“I’m quietly confident - but it’s going to be such a stressful time.”

Newport have sold close to 5,000 tickets for the match on Saturday.

More than 4,500 tickets have already been sold for the match, which kicks off at 5.30pm

Flynn said: “The players have been tremendous, they’ve done everything I’ve asked for.

“We’ve had some unbelievably tough games considering the league and position we were in but they’ve just answered everything.

“Every time we’ve lost we’ve had a good response, so I’m hoping we’re going to get one Saturday.

“The fans have been through the mill over the last couple of years. It’s been tough.

“I can’t praise them enough. They are going to be the 12th man.

“I know it’s a cliché but they are going to be so important for us. They have been absolutely superb.”