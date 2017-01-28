Newport County 3 Hartlepool United 1: Match ratings, little to cheer for Pools

MATCH RATINGS

POOLS 4-4-2

Adam Bartlett: Beaten by two headers and a super Butler shot but one he possibly should have got to 5

Liam Donnelly: Solid down the flank but beaten in air for Bird's headed goal. 5

Matthew Bates: Worked hard and took no risks, getting rid of the ball. 5

Scott Harrison: See above. 5

Sean Kavanagh: Play seemed to be busy on his side and did well, and got forward when he could. 6

Nicky Featherstone: Positioned just in front of the back four and put in his customary good shift. 5

Lewis Hawkins: Worked hard in both halves of field and put in a decent first-half cross which saw Oates shoot over. 5

Brad Walker: Probabaly not the sort of surface for last week's scorer but no shortage of effort. 5

Michael Woods: Tried his best to get his side going forward but hauled off 10minutes into second half. 5

Lewis Allesandra: Found the going tough on a heavy pitch. 4

Rhys Oates: Had few opportunities, but sent looping effort from edge of box just over Day's crossbar. 5

SUBS:

Connor Smith (for Woods 54): Injected a bit of life into Pools. 7

Padraig Amond (for Oates 66): Started decent move after his arrival and scored in dying seconds. 6

Josh Laurent (for Hawkins 85): N/A

Newport 3-4-3: Day, Jones (Demetriou 72), O'Brien, Butler, Nelson, Pipe, Bennett, Rose (Flynn 78), Reid, Williams (Samuel 85), Bird

Unused Subs: Bojaj, Bittner, Rigg, Sheehan

Goals: Bird 15, Williams 56, Butler 71

Referee: Kevin Johnson. Got all his decisions right. 6

Att: 2,271 (away 103)