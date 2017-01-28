Newport County-Hartlepool United: Boss Dave Jones names unchanged team

New Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones today named an unchanged team for his first away match in charge.

Jones, who watched last Saturday's win over Stevenage in the Cyril Knowles Stand, will today be in the dug-out for the first time for the League Two match at Newport County.

The 60-year-old told SportMail this week that he'd be unafraid to make changes at Rodney Parade but when it came to it, he decided to stick with a winning XI.

Nathan Thomas, who was struggling to be fit after making his comeback last week, was not in the squad though there was a return for young attacker Connor Smith who was named on the bench.

Newport: Day, Jones, O'Brien, Butler, Nelson, Pipe, Bennett, Rose, Reid, Williams, Bird

Substitutes: Samuel, Flynn, Bojaj, Demetriou, Bittner, Rigg, Sheehan

Pools: Bartlett, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Kavanagh, Walker, Featherstone, Woods, Hawkins, Oates, Alessandra

Substitutes: Amond, Laurent, Martin, Richardson, Deverdics, Smith, Fryer

Referee: Kevin Johnson