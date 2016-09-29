Nicky Featherstone absence could see Hartlepool rejig says Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is preparing to throw caution to the wind with his team selection this weekend.

Earlier this season the gaffer set his teams up to outscore the opposition, with mixed results.

Since they've switched to a more conservative approach Pools have enjoyed some relative success, with creditable draws with Mansfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town in their last three.

But with stand-in skipper Nicky Featherstone out of Saturday's clash with Grimsby, courtesy of the straight red he picked up against the Hatters, Hignett is considering a change in approach.

"While it is a loss we can cope with it," he said of Featherstone, who will briefly return in the Checkatrade Trophy before serving two further games.

"It might make us change the way we play.

"We might go a little bit different and a little bit more attacking.

"Nicky is great for he. He has made us tick so he will be a big loss. To lose him for three games is really harsh.

"But we will get over it. We have got a good squad of players able to step in."

On the injury front Hignett is still waiting on the fitness of Rob Jones, who has missed the last three games with a hip problem.

Michael Woods and Matthew Bates remain sidelined, though.

"Rob is probably the closest," said the gaffer.

"The other two are in the gym now and have been outside a couple of days. We will see how they settle down."

"Rob we are just waiting to see how he reacts to a bit of training.

"Then we will make a decision on him before Saturday."