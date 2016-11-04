No bids for Charlton Athletic target Nathan Thomas, says Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett

No club has bid or enquired about the availability of injured winger Nathan Thomas.

But Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett accepts it is only a matter of time before that situation changes.

Reports earlier in the week suggested a host of Championship clubs including Charlton Athletic, QPR, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City had all been credited with an interest in signing Thomas in January.

Hignett admits that while Thomas has been watched by a number of Football League scouts in recent weeks that no club has yet shown their hand in the chase.

Although, the gaffer accepts that there is an inevitability about the situation, despite Thomas being ruled out for more than two months with a groin tear.

“There have been no bids come in for Nath yet,” said Hignett.

“I am sure there will be, though.

“There is no doubt that he is better than this level.

“He is doing what he should consistently now.

“He is doing it better than he was before, so there will be clubs looking.

“But we will just have to wait and see what will happen in January.”

While Hignett would be disappointed to lose Thomas in the winter window, he accepts that it is part and parcel of football.

There is always a bigger fish ready to snap up a club like Hartlepool’s best, says the gaffer.

“What we want is to develop players,” said Hignett.

“We have got a clear path that we are going down.

“At this club, we have had a change of philosophy in the last few months.

“We want to develop our own players and we want to make sure we can sell them at a profit.

“We have got players here that are worth money. Some of them a lot of money.

“I think we owe it to them also – the players – that if they can play higher, we wouldn’t stand in their way.

“But it has to be the right kind of money for them.

“It has to be right for them and right for us.”

While Pools’ lowly position in League Two would suggest they have had a poor year, there have been a number of individuals who have come to the fore.

The likes of Josh Laurent and Liam Donnelly have been stand-out performers alongside Thomas.

Even the likes of Lewis Hawkins, and at times Toto Nsiala, have received rave reviews.

Hignett says there are a lot of players within his ranks, previously flying under the radar, who are now catching the eye.

“We have got a few who are like that,” said Hignett.

“I have worked with players in the Championship and the Premier League.

“I see what I have got here and some of them can step up now.

“It is about consistency pure and simple.

“I know by the amount of scouts who come to our games that our players are doing well.

“There are three or four who were under the radar, but certainly aren’t now.”