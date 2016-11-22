No January transfer window quick fix for Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett will resist the temptation of going for a quick fix in the January transfer window.

The gaffer admits that his side maybe lack some experience, hence the reason why they have struggled to manage leads and see games out this campaign.

But that does not mean the manager will abandon his, and the club’s, ethos of giving young players first-team responsibilities.

When asked whether he will look to add some experience in the winter window, Hignett said: “Bringing in players with experience for the short-term isn’t something I think we can do.

“It’s hard to balance it out, but the people playing have played enough games now.

“Josh (Laurent), it’s his first season, but Lewis Hawkins and Jordy Richards have played a lot of games so they should be good for it.

“Batesy (Matthew Bates) has coming back and that makes us better no doubt, but the young lads have to learn.

“It’s not just about playing a game and moving on, play the next game and forget about it. You have to learn.

“And we will make sure we do.

“Moving forward we have to look at it. We have some good young players here worth money and we want to give them a pathway to the first-team, develop them and sell them on.

“But the balance has to be right for us a club, because we need results also.”

Meanwhile, on the selection front Hartlepool boss Hignett has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this evening.

Apart from Carl Magnay, who is a long term absentee with a knee injury, Liam Donnelly is the only player who could miss out.

The player will be given until the last minute, though, to prove his fitness.

Should he be given the green light by the club’s medical staff it is likely he will come in for Jordan Richards on the right-hand side of the back four.