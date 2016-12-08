One in, one out for Hartlepool United

Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett has revealed that he will have one key defender back in the first-team fold for the visit of Cambridge, but another will miss out.

Defender Scott Harrison is set to return to the Pools side to face Cambridge at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

But Hignett will have to do without Rob Jones, after the former Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday and Hibs man suffered yet another injury.

Harrison is back after serving a one game suspension in the FA Cup second round defeat to Port Vale last weekend.

He sat out the 4-0 hammering after picking up his fifth booking in the closing stages of the League Two loss at Wycombe eight days previous.

Jones, Harrison’s replacement in the starting XI at Vale Park, will be absent, though, the manager has confirmed.

The 37-year-old was stretchered off midway through the second half of the defeat, having had a difficult return from injury, which included giving away the penalty for Vale’s fourth goal.

"He had a twist - he is very stiff," said Hignett of Jones.

“But we have plenty of players who can come in at centre-half.”

Meanwhile, news is awaited on the extent of Northern Irishman Liam Donnelly's knee problem.

The versitile 20-year-old was absent from last weekend's cup defeat in the Potteries.

Hopes have been high that the former Fulham man would be available for selection this weekend, but the club are yet to confirm or deny his availability.