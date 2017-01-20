One IN, three OUT for Dave Jones as new Hartlepool boss completes backroom revamp

New Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones has completed his backroom revamp, appointing Alex Armstrong to his coaching set-up.

But that new shape has come at a cost, with Tommy Miller, Tony Caig and Craig Hubbard departing Pools.

He is the one who organises my chaos

Armstrong joins the club to work alongside Kevin Cooper as assistant to 60-year-old first-team manager Jones.

Pools’ newest coaching addition has a vast experience working not only on domestic shores but abroad also. His most recent post came as assistant manager of the New Zealand national side.

Arsmtrong has also worked alongside Jones for more than 20 years, taking up roles at Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City, as well as having a spell in with the Bahrain national set-up.

Jones believes he has got the balance just right among his coaching team now.

“I signed Kevin as a player and introduced him to coaching. I have taken him to one or two places,” Jones explained.

“He knows what it takes to be a number two.

“He is a young coach who has bright ideas. His ambition is to be number one. And if the pathway is here to grow, then the day that I leave there is a chance he will step in. That’s healthy.

“Alex has been with me all the time. He is my organisation and fitness man.

“He is very clever. He is the one who organises my chaos.

“They come with a vast experience and because we know each other we can hit the ground running.

“There is trust there and they are ambitious. They have had a part in every bit of success we have had as a team.”

With Armstrong and Cooper’s appointments came the news that chief scout Miller, goalkeeping coach Caig and strength and conditioning coach Hubbard have had their contracts terminated.

A statement, confirming the trio’s departure, read: “The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks for all the efforts of Tommy, Tony and Craig and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Jones has confirmed that Under-21 boss Sam Collins will continue in his role, and will also take the club’s final training session before tomorrow’s visit of Stevenage.

“I am going to see the lads. All next week we will work with them and put them through their paces,” said Jones.

“Sam has been in charge the last few days, we will support him in training.

“We will sit and have a good luck and step into the session as and we feel it is needed.

“My staff will be on the bench with Sam and I will be in the stands at the weekend.

“After that who knows? At Newport, I might stay in the stands, but it is likely I will be in the dugout.”