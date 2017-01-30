‘Outside chance’ of a Hartlepool United signing today says Gary Coxall

Will Dave Jones work with what he’s got or will he act? We will find out in the next 48 hours.

Pools’ new boss has already made one incursion through the transfer window with the signing of Middlesbrough keeper Joe Fryer on loan until the end of the season.

Jones brought in the Boro U21 stopper to apply pressure on Adam Bartlett between the sticks. The 60-year-old has kept his cards close to his chest on the transfer front, though his chairman is not as shy.

“We will look at playing options” was one of Gary Coxall’s tweets on Saturday while yesterday, responding to a fan’s question as to the likelihood of some business he responded with “outside chance tomorrow” [Monday].

Those chances could be dependent on how many or, more pertinently, who, Pools can ease out of the exit door.

“Remember we have one of the biggest squads, if not the biggest squad in L2. If the deal is right then we will do it, no doubt,” was another of Mr Coxall’s tweets.

All eyes will be on Nathan Thomas, who a few months back looked like commanding considerable interest, though his long absence on the sidelines with a groin injury may have put off some would-be suitors, in this window anyway.

Midfielders Josh Laurent, Michael Woods and Nicky Featherstone could also attract late bids.

Jones would no doubt like to freshen up his squad for the final third of the season but will be reliant on freeing up some room on the wage bill or bringing in a big fee for Thomas.