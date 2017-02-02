Padraig Amond says it is time Hartlepool United’s players began to deliver on the field - starting with Yeovil

Padraig Amond says it is time Hartlepool United’s players began to deliver on the field – on a consistent basis.

The leading scorer says there is frustration that Pools can follow up a great win over Stevenage by losing so badly at bottom club Newport County.

Amond says Pools let themselves and new boss Dave Jones down at Rodney Parade and they must look to put things right on Saturday against Yeovil at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium – and beyond.

“The outlook [at Newport] was to win and get up the table,” said the 10-goal striker, who was disappointed the old inconsisent Pools showed up.

“It was the same when the old gaffer was here as well, but things just weren’t going right for us for whatever reason.

“Essentially, it doesn’t matter who is the gaffer, we, as players, have to do our jobs better.

“A new gaffer can come in and tell us all the right things and when we don’t do the right things on the pitch we make him look bad.

“We’ll get going again [against Yeovil] and try to build on the momentum of that home game from last week.”

Pools would have moved up a place in the table had they made the league difference between the two clubs count in South Wales.

And Amond says it is frustrating that Pools are not coming out on top against clubs below them in the division.

“Do you think Newport are a better footballing team than us?” said the Irishman.

“Even if you were to ask their players they’d probably say no.

“But the reality is they have taken four points off us this season.

“That’s a team below us who have taken more points off us than we have off them, that’s very disappointing.

“We’re now looking behind us this week instead of looking above us which we should be.

“Last week, when we won against Stevenage, the league table looked a lot better with some decent fixtures coming up as well.

“A couple of wins in that period would put us into a very good position.

“That would have been the ideal scenario but that’s been affected by Saturday.”

Amond came off the bench onto the Rodney Parade gluepot and tucked away his injury-time chance nicely from Sean Kavanagh’s cross.

The 28-year-old is now likely to start against the Glovers this weekend in a vital 18th v 16th battle.

Jones has this week strengthened his front line options with a double signing.

The Pools boss has brought in two young prospects for the remainder of the season.

Andrew Nelson has joined on loan from Sunderland with Plymouth Argyle’s Louis Rooney doing likewise and both are likely to feature in the squad as Pools chase their first double of the season.